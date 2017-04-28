Wires  >  AP Music

'Purple Rain' re-issue to feature unreleased Prince songs

The Associated Press

Posted 5:13am on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

LOS ANGELES A remastered version of Prince's landmark album "Purple Rain" will be released this summer with several previously unreleased songs.

NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records announced Friday that two remastered versions of the 1984 album will be released June 23. The labels said Prince himself oversaw the remastering process in 2015 and the two-disc "Purple Rain Deluxe" set will include six unreleased tracks.

Among the unreleased tracks are a solo version of the song "Possessed" and a studio version of "Electric Intercourse."

An expanded edition will include a third disc of B-sides and a DVD of a 1985 performance by Prince and the Revolution in Syracuse, New York. Both releases are available for pre-order on Friday.

Prince died a year ago, leaving behind a trove of unreleased music at Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.

Online: https://prince.lnk.to/PurpleRainDeluxe



