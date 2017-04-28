Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Maine poet wins international prize for poem about dementia

Posted 2:28am on Friday, Apr. 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine A Maine poet's endearing piece about her husband's dementia has won an international poetry award.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pF07pR ) that Lee Sharkey was presented with the Ballymaloe International Poetry Prize for her poem, "Letter to Al", at an award ceremony in Dublin, Ireland Thursday. A magazine called The Moth sponsors the contest.

Sharkey and three other finalists were plucked from thousands of entries. The Maine native was awarded 10,000 euros which equals about $10,725.

Sharkey's piece details the effects of dementia on her husband, Al Bersbach, and their marriage.

The contest's lone judge describes the poem is "spellbinding".

Sharkey says that she was hesitant about writing the poem because she knew it would be painful. However, she says that it is an important narrative to share.

