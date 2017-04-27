Wires  >  AP Music

Chance the Rapper, Lorde join Life is Beautiful lineup

Posted 4:33pm on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

LAS VEGAS Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper, Muse and British virtual band Gorillaz lead the lineup for the fifth annual Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival in downtown Las Vegas.

Tickets for the three-day event went on sale Thursday. Other headliners include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Blink-182 and indie pop trio The xx.

The festival will feature an art exhibit with the work of several artists, including Shepard Fairey, who used and Associated Press image of President Barack Obama to create the iconic "HOPE" poster.

Scientist and educator Bill Nye is also expected to participate in the festival's Ideas Series.

The event is scheduled to begin Sept. 22. It attracted more than 137,000 attendees in 2016.

Tickets start at $275 for general admission purchased in advance and $615 for VIP access.



