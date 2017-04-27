‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ officially renewed

“The Real Housewives of Dallas,” Bravo’s reality series that follows several Dallas women around in their pursuit of consumption and conflict, has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Thursday.
The show is one of 18 series Bravo is bringing back. The others include other “Real Housewives” shows set in Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey, and Beverly Hills as well as the “Housewives”-affiliated “Don’t Be Tardy.” Non-“Housewives” shows returning are “Top Chef,” “Million Dollar Listing New York,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Imposters,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “Flipping Out,” “Married to Medicine,” “Below Deck,” “Inside the Actor’s Studio,” “Summer House,” and “Vanderpump Rules.”
Bravo also announced six new series with one of them being “Sell It Like Serhant,” featuring native Texan and “Million Dollar Listing New York” star/real-estage agent Ryan Serhant lending his expertise to struggling sales representatives.
The other new shows include two spin-offs of the reality show “Southern Charm” which is set among a group of striving young professionals in Charleston, S.C. One is “Relationshep,” starring Shep Rose from “Southern Charm,” in which he crosses the country looking for love and “the one.” The other is “Southern Charm New Orleans” which takes the “Southern Charm” formula to the Big Easy.
“Real Housewives of New York” star Bethany Frankel and Serhant’s competitor on “Million Dollar Listing New York,” Fredrik Eklund, will pair for a yet-to-be-titled show in which they team for a business venture.
“Love Italian Style” (working title) will take five American bachelorettes to Italy on the hunt for romance. Finally, “A Night with My Ex” will put ex-couples together for the first time since their split and record what happens.
No word yet on when these shows will debut.