R Taco sets Fort Worth, Hurst opening dates

FORT WORTH In the fall, R Taco, the Dallas-based chain also known a Rusty Taco, set up a Facebook page with the name Rusty Taco Bluebonnet/TCU, which more or less was an announcement that R Taco would be taking over the Pegaso Mexican Diner space after Pegaso closed in August 2016.
A Ridglea location was also planned, but when we first wrote about this, we didn’t know which one was opening first. But now we know.
Rusty Taco, or R Taco, announced Thursday morning that the Bluebonnet Circle location is scheduled to open May 15. The Ridglea location will open in late May or early June.
Beating both to the punch will be Rusty Taco Hurst, which is scheduled to open Monday at 775 Grapevine Highway No. 400. That’s near the intersection with Precinct Line Road, an area with no shortage of restaurants. When the Fort Worth locations open, that will make four for Tarrant County: A Mansfield location opened in December.
All the new restaurants will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and will have patios where, in the words of a press release, “guests can sip a signature margarita proudly made with ‘cheap tequila and fresh lime juice’,” a description whose honesty we find refreshing (beer will also be available). All location will have a 3-7 p.m. “Loco Hour,” with half-price specials on drinks and sides.
R Taco’s menu features 13 tacos, including the namesake Rusty Taco, which features achiote pork with pineapple, onion and cilantro. There is a vegetarian black-bean taco that with its chipotle black beans and toasted pumpkin seeds sounds a little better than the “we just threw grilled vegetables in here” kind of vegetarian taco. And, for dessert, a fried fruit taco.
According to “The R Taco Story” on the chain’s website, the chain was founded in 2010 in Dallas by Rusty Fenton and Steve Dunn. It now has locations in Denton, Mesquite and Plano as well as in Colorado and Minnesota.