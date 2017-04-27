Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Actress Joely Fisher to write 'incredible, candid' memoir

The Associated Press

Posted 2:53pm on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

NEW YORK Joely Fisher, the actress and half-sister of Carrie Fisher, has her own show business stories.

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired her memoir, "Growing Up Fisher," and would release it Nov. 14. The publisher is promising "incredible, candid stories" about everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ellen DeGeneres, on whose sitcom "Ellen" she played Paige Clark. Her other credits include the TV shows "'Til Death" and "Wild Card."

Fisher, 49, also will write of having Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens as her parents and how the death of Carrie Fisher, daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, inspired her to write. In a statement Thursday, she described her life as an "uproarious journey" and herself as "desperately flawed but funny."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me