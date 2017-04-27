Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Lawyer: 'Infowars' host Jones often acts like 'cult leader'

The Associated Press

Posted 2:13pm on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas A lawyer for the ex-wife of right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says the radio personality is a "cult leader" who's turning their children against his former wife.

Attorney Robert Hoffman made the claims Thursday during closing arguments in the child-custody trial involving Jones and ex-wife Kelly Jones, who's seeking sole or joint custody of their three children.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Randall Wilhite, a lawyer for Alex Jones, said earlier in court that the children, ages 9, 12 and 14, are thriving under Jones' care and he should remain the sole caregiver.

Testimony before a Travis County jury began last week.

Alex Jones previously testified that his "Infowars" shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

