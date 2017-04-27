Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Oregon youth shelter apologizes for rejecting donation

The Associated Press

Posted 1:23pm on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

GRANTS PASS, Ore. Representatives from a Grants Pass youth shelter have apologized for their decision to turn down proceeds from a concert that featured a performance by the Portland Gay Men's Chorus.

Hearts With A Mission, which bills itself as a faith-based organization, was to receive nearly $3,000 from the sold-out concert. But its board rejected the donation, saying it wanted to avoid the controversy that might arise from accepting the money.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2pmE6cN) three board members resigned after the ensuing community uproar. Remaining board members issued a formal apology Tuesday at the church where the concert was held last month.

Some city officials questioned the shelter's decision to reject the money at a time when they've been asking for extra funding at taxpayer expense.

The proceeds ended up going to another nonprofit that works with at-risk youths.

Information from: Daily Courier, http://www.thedailycourier.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me