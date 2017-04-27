Oregon youth shelter apologizes for rejecting donation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. Representatives from a Grants Pass youth shelter have apologized for their decision to turn down proceeds from a concert that featured a performance by the Portland Gay Men's Chorus.
Hearts With A Mission, which bills itself as a faith-based organization, was to receive nearly $3,000 from the sold-out concert. But its board rejected the donation, saying it wanted to avoid the controversy that might arise from accepting the money.
The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2pmE6cN) three board members resigned after the ensuing community uproar. Remaining board members issued a formal apology Tuesday at the church where the concert was held last month.
Some city officials questioned the shelter's decision to reject the money at a time when they've been asking for extra funding at taxpayer expense.
The proceeds ended up going to another nonprofit that works with at-risk youths.