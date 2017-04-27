Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Tom Hanks going on 'NFL moratorium' over Raiders move

The Associated Press

Posted 11:13am on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO Tom Hanks says he's going on a "moratorium" for two years after his hometown Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, but he didn't explain what that entails.

The NFL approved the Raiders' plan to move last month. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2pDdreA ) Hanks told author Dave Eggers on Monday that the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and NFL owners are billionaires. Yet, he says, when the owners want to build a stadium, "they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building."

Hanks sees one positive in the Raiders' exit: the possibility of a new baseball stadium for his Oakland Athletics.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me