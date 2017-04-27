New indie music station hits Reno airwaves

RENO, Nev. A new 24-hour, ad-free public radio station playing upcoming and local music artists has hit the airwaves in the Reno area.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2pm2KtR ) NV89 had its on-air debut April 12. Along with indie music, the station will play forgotten or old songs by hit artists and dedicated one morning hour to Nevada news.
NV89 has four disc jockeys that say their goal is to bring back jaded radio listeners.
The station was created by Nevada Public Radio. The company bought the 89.1 FM dial spot after Open Sky Media announced its public radio station "Fine 89" was leaving the airwaves.
Nevada Public Radio President Flo Rodgers says their intention was to keep the station within the public radio realm.