Wagging tail greets rescuers on Arizona cliff

BISBEE, Ariz. Rescue crew members who descended a cliff to save a dog near Bisbee were prepared to deal with aggression or panic, but the animal greeted them by licking their faces and wagging his tail.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the rescue personnel used a canine harness and rope system to lower the dog about 100 feet (30.5 meters) to the ground from where it ended up on the cliff Wednesday after wandering away from its owner as she drew landscape sketches.
According to the Sheriff's Office, one of the two rescue members who reached and rescued the dog on Juniper Flats in the Mule Mountains was a veterinarian technician who took a sedative that ultimately wasn't needed.
The dog wasn't injured.