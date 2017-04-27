University of South Carolina gets author Ron Rash's archive

COLUMBIA, S.C. The University of South Carolina has obtained the archives of North Carolina author Ron Rash.
The school announced the acquisition Thursday.
The collection consists of material on the South Carolina native's career as a poet, short story writer and novelist. It includes a number of drafts prepared before the published versions.
It will be housed at the university's Ernest F. Hollings Special Collection Library.
Among Rash's award-winning works are the novel, "Serena," which was also made into a movie, and the short story collection "Chemistry and Other Stories."
Rash was to be honored with a dinner at the school Thursday night.
The school also has works from Robert Burns, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Pat Conroy in its Southern writer's collection.
Rash teaches at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.