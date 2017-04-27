Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Photographer's work on exhibit in Fisher Building Arcade

Posted 5:08am on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

DETROIT The Fisher Building is hosting an exhibit on Detroit's revival by photographer Michel Arnaud.

An unveiling is scheduled Thursday afternoon in the building's Arcade and is the third in the Fisher's Beacon Project series.

It will showcase 18 images from Arnaud's book, "Detroit: The Dream Is Now — The Design, Art, and Resurgence of an American City." The photography focuses on art, food and design scenes, alongside Detroit's historic architecture and neighborhoods.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Beacon Project is an ongoing series of exhibitions, talks, symposiums and performances hosted in the Fisher Building by The Platform, co-owner of the building and its development and programming partner.



