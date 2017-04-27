Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Street sales and parties; the Dutch mark king's birthday

The Associated Press

Posted 4:53am on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017

THE HAGUE, Netherlands The Netherlands is marking the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country.

The monarch and his family were spending King's Day in the city of Tilburg, where thousands of people - many wearing inflatable orange crowns - lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Willem-Alexander, his Argentine-born wife Maxima and their three daughters.

Amsterdam's landmark Vondelpark was reserved for children to sell old toys and clothes, while boats carrying revelers and sightseers drifted along the Dutch capital's historic network of canals.

Security was tight Thursday in Tilburg, with police placing concrete road blocks across streets to prevent vehicles accessing the route the royal family was walking through the city.



