Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Producer admits bilking investors with fake Broadway play

The Associated Press

Posted 8:08pm on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

NEW YORK A Broadway producer has admitted scamming his friends and others into investing more than $165,000 in a nonexistent play about opera star Kathleen Battle supposedly starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o (loo-PEE'-tuh nee-YAHNG'-goh).

Roland Scahill pleaded guilty in New York on Wednesday to grand larceny and fraud charges.

As part of the deal, the 42-year-old Scahill is to be sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation. He must repay the investors and receive psychiatric treatment.

Scahill said in court he pretended he had secured the rights to Battle's life story and had signed a contract with Nyong'o to star in the play. He also falsely claimed Netflix had agreed to film a performance.

The victims were mostly his friends and were targeted between October 2014 and January 2015.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me