HSN CEO to step down to take top job at Weight Watchers

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

Posted 4:13pm on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

NEW YORK The CEO of the heavyweight of home shopping on TV is leaving that job to take the top spot at Weight Watchers International Inc.

The companies said separately Wednesday that Mindy Grossman is leaving HSN Inc. on May 24 and assuming the role of president and CEO of Weight Watchers in July.

Grossman replaces James Chambers at the weight-loss program operator. Chambers stepped down in September amid the company's struggles to build on the momentum it garnered from an alliance with Oprah Winfrey.

Weight Watchers says that until Grossman's arrival it will continue to be led by the members of the interim office of the CEO.



