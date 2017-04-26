Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Packers receiver Geronimo Allison settles marijuana charge

The Associated Press

Posted 4:03pm on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

MANITOWOC, Wis. Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has reached a deal with prosecutors to settle a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

Allison will pay $330.50 to settle the charge after it was amended Tuesday to an ordinance violation. WLUK-TV reports he also will be required to complete community service.

The charge against Allison stems from a traffic stop in September in Manitowoc County. The complaint says the trooper who pulled Allison over smelled marijuana, but he denied smoking the drug. A search of the vehicle found three cigars that tested positive for THC, a substance in marijuana.

Allison could still face discipline under the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The Packers and the NFL had no comment Wednesday.

