Obama White House photographer Pete Souza has book deal

The Associated Press

Posted 3:53pm on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

NEW YORK The chief White House photographer of President Barack Obama's administration has a book coming in November.

Little Brown and Company announced Wednesday that it had acquired Pete Souza's "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," which will include more than 300 pictures. Souza's time with Obama dates to 2005, when Obama was a freshman senator from Illinois, and continued through both terms of his presidency.

Souza has built a large internet following in recent months by posting photographs of Obama that contrast with images from President Donald Trump's White House.

Recently, he posted a photo of Obama seated respectfully under a painting of Ronald Reagan, a counterpoint to a photo of Trump guests Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent mocking a portrait of Hillary Clinton.



