Court hears arguments for releasing 38 Studios records

By MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

Posted 10:13am on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. The fight over whether to release secret grand jury records in the criminal investigation into Rhode Island's $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has been heard in a courtroom.

A lawyer for Gov. Gina Raimondo argued Wednesday that the 38 Studios records should be released. He said the saga shook the public's faith in government, and disclosure can restore confidence.

The request was opposed by the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a fellow Democrat. His office said release would undermine the grand jury process.

The grand jury concluded its work in 2015 with no criminal charges.

38 Studios moved to Rhode Island from Massachusetts in 2010 for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt.

The judge didn't immediately rule.



