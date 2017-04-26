Wires  >  AP Music

Rock Hall induction ceremony returns to Cleveland next April

The Associated Press

Posted 7:18am on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

CLEVELAND The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame says next year's induction ceremony is scheduled for April 14 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

The Rock Hall is located in Cleveland, but the city hasn't hosted the induction ceremony since 2015 because the event instead has been held in New York. The hall said last year that it would have the ceremony in Cleveland every two years starting in 2018.

The Rock Hall announced the date of that ceremony on Wednesday. It says a series of events leading up to the induction will include a community celebration with free admission to the facility.

This year's ceremony was held April 7 in Brooklyn. The inductees were Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes.



