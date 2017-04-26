Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Hospital drama returns to New Mexico for fourth season

Posted 4:13am on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. NBC's hospital drama "The Night Shift" will be returning to New Mexico to film its fourth season.

The New Mexico Film Office made the announcement this week.

Film Office Director Nick Maniatis says principal photography will begin this month in Albuquerque and will continue through July.

The production will take place at Albuquerque Studios.

Set in San Antonio and filmed in Albuquerque, the drama stars Dublin-born Eoin Macken, who plays Dr. TC Callahan, as he tries to run a red-eye emergency room in a largely Mexican-American city.

The production is expected to employ about 350 New Mexico crew members and about 2,500 background talent.



