Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nashville considers cheaper downtown parking for musicians

The Associated Press

Posted 2:23am on Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. A Nashville music executive and metro councilman is proposing cheaper parking rates for musicians who play their music in Lower Broadway honky-tonk bars and elsewhere downtown.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2qbB9KX ) that BMI official Jeff Syracuse is proposing a $5 nightly parking rate for musicians who play downtown. The BMI music executive plans to bring up the issue Thursday at a meeting of downtown merchants.

The deal was worked out with Premier Parking and the local musicians' union, not through the metro government, though Syracuse is a councilman.

Last week, the Renaissance Hotel began offering musicians $9 valet service at its garage.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me