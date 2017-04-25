Oliver’s, downtown Fort Worth grocery, closes in Sundance Square

FORT WORTH Oliver’s Fine Foods closed its downtown Fort Worth location Tuesday, less than three weeks after a larger supermarket opened across the West Seventh Street bridge.
Oliver’s original Mansfield location will remain open and catering business continues, workers said.
When Oliver’s opened in late 2011 in Sundance Square‘s Sanger Lofts building, it was billed as the long-awaited downtown grocery store and gourmet foods shop. But it became best known as a breakfast and sandwich deli.
Shelves of the 6,600-square-foot store were nearly bare late Tuesday, and workers gave away remaining pieces of red velvet cake or tres leches cake.
Sundance Square and Oliver’s officials could not be reached Tuesday to discuss the closing or plans.
Oliver’s opened to meet the needs of the then-900 downtown residents, Sundance Square officials said at the time.
Now, downtown has about 2,400 households, according to a Downtown Fort Worth Inc. survey, and a new Tom Thumb Food & Pharmacy store across the West Seventh Street bridge, along with bus service to the nearby Super Target in Montgomery Plaza.
A DFW.com review in 2012 described Oliver’s as “an inviting space — contemporary and brightly lit, with warm wood tables and rows and rows of wine bottles, and shelves stocked with gourmet goodies. It feels a bit like an Eatzi’s or a Dean & DeLuca, giving downtown a buzzy, urban vibe.”
Ironically, Eatzi’s will open this month in University Park Village, and Dean & DeLuca now sponsors the annual pro golf tournament stop in Fort Worth. A Dean & DeLuca will open later this year in Plano, and officials have expressed interest in a Fort Worth location without naming a specific neighborhood.