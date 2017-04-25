Wires  >  AP Music

Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday marked with Grammy exhibit

By MICHAEL CIDONI LENNOX

Posted 3:48pm on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

LOS ANGELES The Grammy Museum is putting rare Ella Fitzgerald memorabilia on display for what would have been the singing legend's 100th birthday.

The museum's "Ella at 100" exhibition includes the first Grammy Award that Fitzgerald won — the first awarded to an African-American woman — as well as some of her gowns, sheet music and personal telegrams. It also features concert footage.

Fitzgerald died in 1996 at 79 from diabetes complications and left few possessions beyond personal notes, but the exhibit puts a focus on what made Fitzgerald a star — her voice.

The exhibit is one of several celebrations of Fitzgerald's birthday. New York City declared Tuesday, her birthday, Ella Fitzgerald Day and the Smithsonian has also opened a special exhibit.



