NPR's Robert Siegel leaving 'All Things Considered'

The Associated Press

Posted 2:48pm on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

NEW YORK Veteran NPR voice Robert Siegel says that he's stepping down next January as host of the network's signature "All Things Considered" newscast.

Siegel has been working at National Public Radio since coming to Washington in 1976. He opened NPR's London bureau and ran the newsroom as chief of NPR News before taking over at "All Things Considered" in 1987. He is 69 years old.

Siegel said as he heads into his 70s, it's time to begin a new phase of life — and he has a few months to figure out what that is.

NPR said it will look both inside and outside of NPR for Siegel's successor.



