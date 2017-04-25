Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ajax's home stadium to be named after Johan Cruyff

The Associated Press

Posted 12:53pm on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

AMSTERDAM On the day Johan Cruyff would have turned 70, his home city has agreed to name Ajax's stadium after the Dutch football great.

Amsterdam Municipality says it has agreed with the stadium and Ajax to change the name of the Amsterdam Arena to the Johan Cruijff Arena - using the Dutch spelling of the Ajax and Barcelona star, who died last year.

Ajax, the stadium's board and Amsterdam say they "want to pay a worthy tribute to the best footballer Amsterdam and the Netherlands have ever known."

The agreement announced Tuesday is expected to be finalized within six months.

Born in Amsterdam, Cruyff was the mercurial driving force behind Ajax and Dutch "total football" in the early 1970s. He went on to become a highly successful player and coach at Barcelona.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me