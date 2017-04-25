Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Gun rights group begins challenge of new California laws

The Associated Press

Posted 11:53am on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

SANTA ANA, Calif. The first in a series of challenges to new California gun laws prompted by the San Bernardino terror attack has been filed by a state affiliate of the National Rifle Association.

A lawsuit filed Monday in Santa Ana federal court by the California Rifle and Pistol Association challenges a prohibition on the sale of semi-automatic rifles equipped with so-called bullet buttons that allow quick removal and replacement of ammunition magazines.

Chuck Michel, an attorney for the group, tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2q14skb) the law criminalizes possession of firearms which are commonly possessed for lawful purposes.

Gun rights groups plan five lawsuits against laws passed in response to the 2015 terrorist shooting in San Bernardino in which weapons including AR-15 rifles were used to kill 14 people.

