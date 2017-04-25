Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Paul McCartney adds tour dates for New Jersey, New York

The Associated Press

Posted 10:13am on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

NEWARK, N.J. Paul McCartney is bringing his One On One tour to New Jersey and New York City.

Officials on Tuesday announced McCartney will perform for the first time at Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 11.

He'll then perform at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 15, at Barclays Center on Sept. 19 and at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Promoters say the One On One tour opened in April 2016 in Fresno, California, with McCartney's first performance of "A Hard Day's Night" since the Beatles last played it in 1965.

Tickets for the New Jersey and New York shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on May 5.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me