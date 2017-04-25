Author Patricia Cornwell visits Chesterfield Police

CHESTERFIELD, Va. Crime author Patricia Cornwell recently paid a visit to the Chesterfield County Police Department, an agency she says helped her get started in her writing career.
Media outlets report that Cornwell visited the department Monday and paid the costs for an entire weeklong course on gunshot restoration, worth an estimated $20,000. The purpose of the donation is philanthropic, but Cornwell says she also intends to observe the course as part of research for her next novel.
Cornwell moved to Richmond in 1983 wanting to write crime novels. She says that when she started doing research, those working in Chesterfield law enforcement were "unbelievably open." Now, she says, she wants to show her appreciation to the department.
Chesterfield County Police Chief Thierry Dupius thanked Cornwell and gave her a commemorative coin.