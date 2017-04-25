Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Abigail Breslin explains why she didn't report rape

The Associated Press

Posted 8:08am on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

Actress Abigail Breslin is opening up about why she didn't report being raped by someone she was in a relationship with.

Breslin says in an Instagram post that she "was in complete shock and total denial." She says she didn't want to view herself as a "victim," so she pretended it never happened. She adds that she was in a relationship with the person who raped her and she "feared not being believed."

The 21-year-old responded to one commenter by revealing that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder a year and a half ago. She says she's made progress but still struggles.

Breslin stars in ABC's upcoming musical remake of "Dirty Dancing" next month.



