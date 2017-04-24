Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Best-selling Maine author releases horror movie

The Associated Press

Posted 11:33pm on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine Best-selling author Tess Gerritsen is springing onto the big screen with a low-budget horror film based on a Maine island.

"Island Zero" will be screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival.

The Sun Journal reports that the movie is about what happens to residents of a Maine island when the ferry stops coming. Much of the filming took place in March 2016 in Camden, Rockport and Islesboro with a mostly Maine crew.

Gerritsen is the author of more than two dozen suspense and medical thrillers. The movie is a family project with Gerritsen writing the screenplay and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, serving as director. It debuted earlier this month in Boston



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me