First Look: Topgolf in downtown Fort Worth

The long awaited opening of Topgolf in downtown Fort Worth is only a few days away -- May 5th to be exact -- and in anticipation of the big day, we were granted a "sneak peek" around the amazing new establishment that will undoubtedly be one of the hottest spots in DFW for the foreseeable future.
For those who have been to Topgolf in the past, the winning formula is in tact with three levels consisting of hitting bays, multiple bar areas that feature an extensive food and drink menu and over 200 flat screen TVs.
There are 34 hitting bays on each floor for a total of 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. Prices range from $20 to $40 for a one-hour bay rental. Memberships are also available.
When entering the newest Topgolf, you are walking in on the second floor, which is home to the check-in area, the concierge desk and main bar. The bottom level features the Lower Lounge area that features pool tables and garage-style doors that open out to the hitting bays.
The thing about our Topgolf visit that really stood out was the Terrace Bar that is located upstairs on the third floor which is branded as the Audi Level. The Terrace patio area is complete with a fire pit and a plethora of tables and provides a panoramic view back at the downtown skyline in what is essentially the Fort Worth equivalent of the NYLO South Side's Soda Bar's classic view of downtown Dallas.
The Terrace will be the spot for the the popular Topgolf Nights that will feature live music on the weekends.
The 65,000-square-foot facility is located at 2201 E. Fourth Street near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W.
For further information, visit topgolf.com/us/fortworth.
