HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' to return with divorcing co-hosts

The Associated Press

Posted 7:13pm on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

LOS ANGELES The divorcing co-hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" are returning to the show for a seventh season.

HGTV announced late Monday that Tarek and Christina El Moussa will be back on the show for a 20-episode run beginning in December.

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina El Moussa in January. They have two children together.

The couple announced their separation last year.

"Flip or Flop" follows the El Moussas as they buy, renovate and sell Southern California properties. HGTV says the popularity of the show has inspired a franchise that will follow house-flippers in other cities.



