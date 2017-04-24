Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Michigan museum to focus on history, culture of Chaldeans

The Associated Press

Posted 6:13pm on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. A museum dedicated to the history and culture of Chaldeans is opening in southeastern Michigan.

The Chaldean Cultural Center Museum is set to open Tuesday with a press conference at the Shenandoah Country Club in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township. The museum officially opens May 2.

Officials say the museum has five galleries and starts at 3300 B.C., chronicling the progression and contributions of the community of Catholics with Iraqi roots.

---

Online:

http://bit.ly/2onvMMF



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me