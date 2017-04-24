Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ex-Packers CB Sam Shields fined $500 in marijuana case

The Associated Press

Posted 4:48pm on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields will pay a $500 fine after pleading no contest to marijuana possession.

The 29-year-old Shields changed his plea Monday after earlier pleading not guilty.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia stemming from the Oct. 19 incident at his Green Bay-area home was dropped.

Shields had faced up to six months in jail.

A criminal complaint says officers went to Shields' home after he received a package from Colorado, where recreational use of marijuana is legal. The complaint says Shields acknowledged having marijuana in his home.

Shields suffered his fourth concussion in the 2016 regular-season opener. He spent several months on injured reserve before the Packers released him in February.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Information from: Press-Gazette Media, http://www.greenbaypressgazette.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me