Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Texas Senate approves creating state music museum in Austin

The Associated Press

Posted 3:58pm on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas The state Senate has approved creating a Texas music museum slated to be built near the state Capitol.

The bill by Austin Democratic Sen. Kirk Watson passed Monday and creates a foundation overseeing the museum. It now heads to the House, where a similar measure by Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren is awaiting a floor vote.

Watson said the museum won't cost Texas money and will actually bring in revenue since the foundation will rent space for it from the state.

A plan revamping the state Capitol grounds, and nearby downtown Austin areas, includes erecting a building for a Texas music museum.

Watson said that, without it, guitars and other memorabilia from Texas legends like Willie Nelson and George Strait might go to museums in Nashville, Tennessee, or elsewhere.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me