New documentary tells story of Indian Head Rock

Posted 2:33pm on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

MOREHEAD, Ky. The famous "Indian Head Rock," an historic boulder previously located in the Ohio River, is the subject of an upcoming documentary.

The Daily Independent of Ashland reports (http://bit.ly/2pteZYB) the documentary, created by Morehead State University instructor and filmmaker Steven Middleton, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coffee Tree Books in Morehead.

The rock was a well-known landmark in the Ohio River between South Shore and Portsmouth. During the 19th century, boaters and swimmers would approach it when the water was low and it was visible from the surface.

In 2007, historian Steve Shaffer removed the rock from the river and took it to Portsmouth, Ohio. This riled the Kentucky archaeological community, and after a court battle the rock returned to Kentucky. Since then, it's been in a Greenup County highway garage.

