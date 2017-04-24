Wires  >  AP Music

Berlin opera to reopen Oct 3, then close until December

Posted 9:23am on Monday, Apr. 24, 2017

BERLIN Berlin's Staatsoper opera house will reopen on Oct. 3 after years of delay-plagued renovations — but then close again for two months following what city officials are calling a "prelude."

The opera's 19th-century home on the Unter den Linden boulevard in former East Berlin has been a construction site since 2010. Work was originally supposed to take three years, and the opera has been based at a temporary home across town in the meantime.

The city government said Monday that the Staatsoper will officially reopen on Oct. 3, the annual holiday marking German reunification, and stage further performances through Oct. 7.

It will then close again to give contractors the chance to make any necessary "readjustments" before opening its doors for good on Dec. 7.



