Tom Petty’s raucous farewell rocks the AAC

DALLAS A conundrum with Tom Petty’s unmistakable cadence is that it can often be confused for a borderline cry.
When Petty addressed the sellout crowd at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night, he expressed gratitude for “supporting us for all of these years;” it would only make sense that he was a little choked up at the prospect of saying goodbye. After all, he has said this tour might be the band’s “last big one.”
He likely wasn’t fighting back tears though, even if members of his audience were doing just that.
Petty has provided a soundtrack to multiple generations. For 40 years audiences have jammed out and rocked to Petty and his Heartbreakers. But Petty is 66, and all signs are pointing that while the group is not finished, this 40th Anniversary Tour may be it as far as touring goes.
Saturday night was not necessarily a goodbye as much as it felt like a “Thank you.”
If Saturday night is Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s final show in Dallas, they all put on a memorable and fitting performance from one of America’s most enduring rock and roll bands.
Petty took the stage at 9:43 p.m. and did not finish until 11:45 p.m., complete with a final encore of one of the most recognized and celebrated guitar riffs ever recorded — “American Girl.”
After opening with “Rockin’ Around” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” Petty promised to his increasingly white-haired, and softening bellied audience, to play what they know. With the notable exception of skipping “The Waiting,” Petty knocked out all of the songs that made both he and his bandmates Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.
The 19-song set picked up when Petty pulled out from 1982, “You Got Lucky,” and the evening hit its stride with “I Won’t Back Down” and “Free Fallin.’”
Included in the majority of the songs were extended guitar performances from guitarist Mike Campbell, who along with pianist Benmont Tench were there on Saturday night for the show, just as they have been since the group was founded in 1976.
Despite some hair loss, Campbell has retained his ability to make an electric guitar dance and talk. Petty is heart of this band while Campbell and Trench are its spirit.
But the night hit its peak when all members on stage got involved for a rousing conclusion of “Don’t Come Around Here No More.”
Campbell’s guitar, Tench’s keyboards, Steve Ferrone’s drums, Scott Thurston’s harmonica and Ron Blair’s guitar all complemented the other in what could have been confused for a jam session when in fact it’s a well-rehearsed and synchronized confluence of sounds. Sounds, notes and keys that influenced so many but are decidedly Tom Petty and his Heartbreakers.
As a change of pace in the night, Petty did go solo acoustic once for the charming “Learning To Fly.” It was in this version you could hear that distinct, Southern voice that has separated itself among all of his peers, even when it performed with George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynn in The Traveling Wilburys.
Saturday night was not about Petty solo, or Petty with other legendary performers who are no longer with us, although for one song Petty did wear that familiar hat before throwing it to the lucky member of the crowd.
Saturday was all about the little band from Gainesville, Florida that made it and entertained millions of fans over 40 years.
Two songs after ripping off “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” Petty and his band gathered for a final arm-in-arm bow to their appreciative, aging and loyal audience with all sides saying, “Thank you — y’all were great.”