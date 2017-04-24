Minot native gets national success with film

MINOT, N.D. For award-winning cinematographer Paul Brenno taking traditional themes to unconventional heights is the key to making timeless art.
During his most recent film titled "Magic Tap Cloggers," Brenno captured the breathtaking power and mesmerizing choreography of Minot's Magic Tap Cloggers owned by Haley Burchet.
Using eye-catching angles, dynamic lighting and unique point of views, the alumnus of Montana State University School of Film & Photography shared the inspiring story of four Minot tap cloggers with film festivals across the U.S.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2oKHHAI ) reports that today, "Magic Tap Cloggers" is a winner at eight coveted film festivals including the Hollywood Screenings Film Festival, the Los Angeles CineFest, the Chandler International Film Fest and most recently the Best Cinematography Award from the Depth of Field Film Fest in Nassau, Delaware.
Born and raised in the Magic City, Brenno's faith in God along with his love for filmmaking and photography provided the chance to learn from Dean Semler, the Oscar-winning cinematographer of the Hollywood blockbuster "Dances with Wolves."
"I was hooked from the opening shot," Brenno said. "I just loved how Dean's eye captured the beauty and majesty of the Dakota prairie. His eye showed respect for the Dakota's and didn't make fun of the area."
In November 1991, Brenno earned the opportunity to work under famed cinematographer Ken Lamkin.
Celebrated for his illustrious body of work which includes the iconic sitcom "Frasier," Brenno has fond memories of his good friend and late mentor.
"Ken Lamkin was the first Hollywood cinematographer I had ever met," Brenno said. "He was so gracious and down to earth. I remember when Ken sent me Gaffer glass, a tool for filmmaking engraved with my name 'Paul Brenno: Cinematographer.'"
In addition to learning first-rate skills from two of the film industry's titans, Brenno's childhood belief that fairness to everyone, respect for friendship and loving what you do is the gold standard to personal and professional success.
"Both cinematographers were from totally different backgrounds and were both incredible to watch and learn from," Brenno said. "No air of ego, just enthusiasm and love for the work. Both cinematographers were amazing talents and joys to be around."
Before Hollywood beckoned with "Dances with Wolves" and directors across the nation sought the talents of the Minot native, Brenno's love for photography and filmmaking started at home.
From encouraging Brenno to chase his dreams to sharing his continued excitement of Superman, Brenno credits his parents for teaching him the right values to succeed both in front and behind the camera.
"My family taught me faith in Christ, God's love and respect for all," Brenno said. "Both my mom and dad always stressed to love what you do and never give up. They were always there with wisdom, guidance and God's unconditional love."
According to Brenno, the life of a filmmaker and photographer is an astonishing adventure requiring the combination of faith and persistence.
Whether it's the Magic City or Tinseltown, no day is ever the same and every moment is entirely different.
In a flash, a photographer could be summoned to travel the world and create timeless work with the best performers and crews in the film industry, before frantically searching for their next job opportunity.
For Brenno and fellow industry professionals, "seize the day" is a popular catchphrase.
Taking nothing for granted, Brenno values his profession and appreciates people.
From receiving a congratulatory phone call from Oscar-winning cinematographer Dean Semler to directing award-winning films with his close friends in Minot, Brenno credits his faith for helping him endure life's struggles and overwhelming accomplishments.
"My faith in Christ has definitely shaped my life," Brenno said. "Through extremely hard times, either losing a job I loved or my mother's sudden passing, God and his love through my family and friends helped more than words can express."
Whether it's directing award-winning films or capturing stellar images by way of photography, Brenno's ultimate goal is to create awe-inspiring work that elevates the imagination of audiences while encouraging the next generation of filmmakers and photographers to discover the beauty and power provided inside a camera.
"I think if anyone wants to be a filmmaker or photographer or even both, there is no one right way to pursue a career like in years past," Brenno said. "If you want to make movies or still photographs now, learn as much as you can and go do it. Don't do it for fame or fortune or for awards or to get noticed but do it because you love the work."
