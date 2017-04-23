Egg game brings school Jimmy Fallon shoutout, $13K donation

GAITHERSBURG, Md. Officials at elementary school near Washington D.C. may have egg on their faces, but they're getting some love from TV host Jimmy Fallon.
Fallon gave a shoutout on TV to Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Maryland and announced that Reddi-wip would donate $13,000 to the school after hearing about its "Egg Russian Roulette" challenge.
Local media outlets report that the school played the "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"-inspired game to help meet a $13,000 fundraising goal.
In the game, players choose from a group of eggs, not knowing whether they're cooked or raw. Principal Erica Williams and Assistant Principal Kristi Ricca smashed themselves on the head with the eggs until one of them picked the raw, runny one.
With the $13,000 match, the school raised a total $26,000.