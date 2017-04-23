Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'The Fate of the Furious' laps new films at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Posted 10:58am on Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017

LOS ANGELES "The Fate of the Furious" has sped into first place at the box office again.

Studio estimates Sunday say the eighth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise earned $38.7 million over the weekend. The new competition didn't stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.

Disney's animal documentary "Born in China" earned $5.1 million to open in fourth place, behind holdovers "The Boss Baby," with $12.8 million, and "Beauty and the Beast," with $10 million.

Two other new movies fared worse.

Warner Bros.' thriller "Unforgettable," starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, opened at No. 7 with a $4.8 million.

The Armenian genocide drama "The Promise," with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, took ninth place with $4.1 million.



