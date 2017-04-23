Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Alcorn State begins design of $10M employee housing complex

The Associated Press

Posted 9:58am on Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. Alcorn State University projects it will spend $10 million to build 50 faculty and staff housing units on its main Lorman campus.

College Board trustees Thursday approved plans for Alcorn to hire an architect, paying $527,000 of the overall $10 million to design the housing.

Documents submitted to the board show Alcorn plans 14 townhome structures near an entry to campus. The university says it wants a "cost-effective, low maintenance, long-term solution" to provide faculty and staff housing.

Some employees have traditionally lived on the campus because it is remote from larger towns, but Alcorn's master plan calls for demolishing existing employee housing. The board approved demolishing some vacant housing on Thursday.

Alcorn State will pay for the project using state bond money that lawmakers agreed to borrow in 2016.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me