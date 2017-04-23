Nonprofit ballet company wants to 'keep the classic' alive

ALEXANDRIA, La. They're known for performing the "Nutcracker" annually.
But year-round, the area's only ballet company dancers are hard at work.
Some have plans to spend up to five weeks in an intensive summer program — only after a competitive audition process for their slot — and aspirations to someday dance professionally.
They have a shot, too, thanks in part to Red River Dance Theatre Co. a nonprofit that provides extensive ballet training and performance opportunities for local youth.
Sarah Ochs, a Lafayette instructor who gives private lessons to several Red River dancers, says it's unusual to find a pre-professional ballet company in smaller cities like Alexandria as well as rural communities.
She was surprised to learn about Red River providing similar opportunities.
"I definitely found a talent . and a passion for ballet that I was surprised by," said Ochs, who became Red River's artistic director in September.
Classical ballet is not necessarily as popular today as performance- and competition-oriented dance, according to Ochs.
"Red River, I think, is trying to keep the classic dance part alive," she said.
And Red River's reach extends beyond Alexandria and even Rapides attracting dancers like Caroline Lyles, a home-schooled student from Avoyelles Parish, who was drawn to the beauty of classical ballet.
"It looks unreal, and it feels unreal," she said. "It's really cool."
Evyn Febuary, who has been dancing with Red River since she was 4 years old, became interested in ballet and becoming a professional for the same reason.
"It was something that was so beautiful," the 15-year-old said.
Red River's company ballerinas all belong to their own dance studio and receive additional training through the nonprofit, which has been active for more than two decades.
"We don't compete with the other studios," said Denise Evans, board president and parent of a Red River dancer. "We are a supplemental program."
In fact, Red River is unique in that it actually brings dancers from outside its company together for the "Nutcracker" performance each year.
Beyond that, members of the Red River company receive training that they have the potential to build through summer intensive programs, for example.
Both the shows and programs allow dancers to build their resumes should they be interested in pursuing dance professionally, Ochs said. And some current dancers may be well on their way to doing so.
"They're probably our strongest candidates" to be professionals yet, Evans said.
Dancers from Red River's senior company have been accepted into out-of-state programs this summer, including Joffrey Ballet School in New York City; The Rock School of Dance in Philadelphia; American Ballet Theater in Austin, Texas; Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet in Brooklyn, New York; Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet; and the Washington (D.C.) School of Ballet, among others.
Most recently, Red River's senior company dancers have been preparing to perform "Peter and the Wolf." It will be the group's first spring production in several years.