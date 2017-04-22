Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Winners of 2016 Illinois APBA broadcast contest announced

Posted 9:13pm on Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017

URBANA, Ill. Winners were announced in the 2016 Illinois APBA Broadcast contest on Saturday in Urbana.

Thirty-four broadcasters submitted 261 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and investigative reporting as well as features, documentaries and newswriting from 2016.

The following are the winners in the 2016 Illinois APBA Broadcast contest.

---

Winners list in Radio I/Metro Radio:

Best Spot News: 1, WBBM-AM, Chicago, "The Rally That Never Was"; 2, Tony Arnold, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "Bolingbrook Fundraiser Met With Boos, Tubas."

Best Sports Report: 1, Rick Gregg, WBBM-AM, Chicago, "The Ballad of James Shields"; 2, Sam Panayotovich, WGN-AM, Chicago, "Childhood Dream Comes True For Pitcher Adam Panayotovich."

Best Light Feature: 1, Ron Brown, Rivet News Radio, Chicago, "Chicago Honors 'The Duke of Earl"'; 2, Natalie Moore, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "One Block, Zero Shootings: How One Mom Is Building Community In Englewood."

Best Hard News Feature: 1, Patrick Smith, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "Father And Son Join Rising Number Of Forced Evictions"; 2, Shannon Heffernan, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "Trading Parental Custody For Mental Health Care."

Best Series or Documentary: 1, Lisa Fielding, WBBM-AM, Chicago, "Generation Heroin"; 2, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "Caught In The Middle."

Best Investigative Report: 1, Chip Mitchell, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "Stop And Frisk."

Best Use of Sound: 1, Monica Eng, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, "The Union Stock Yards Through the Eyes of an Eighth Grader"; 2, Mark Carman and Dan Long, WGN-AM, Chicago, "The Beat Predicts the Cubs' Overcoming Their 3-1 World Series Deficit."

Best Digital Presence: 1, WBEZ-FM, Chicago.

Best Newswriter: 1, Miles Bryan, WBEZ-FM, Chicago; 2, Michele Fiore, WBBM-AM, Chicago.

Best Reporter: 1, Patrick Smith, WBEZ-FM, Chicago; 2, Lisa Fielding, WBBM-AM, Chicago.

Best Newscast: 1, Cisco Cotto and Staff, WBBM-AM, Chicago; 2, John Dempsey and Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM, Chicago.

Outstanding News Operation: WBBM-AM, Chicago.

---

Winners list in Radio II/Local Radio:

Best Spot News: 1, Will Stevenson and Dave Dahl, WTAX-AM, Springfield, "North Dirksen Warehouse Fire"; 2, Emily Boyer, WIUM-FM, Macomb, "Restaurant Not Closed Despite Failing Inspection."

Best Sports Report: 1, Brad Palmer, WSIU-FM, Carbondale, "Southern Illinoisans Give Polo a Try"; 2, Rich Egger, WIUM-FM, Macomb, "Stand By Me."

Best Light Feature: 1, Susan Stephens, WNIJ-FM, DeKalb, "A Humble Chore Could Change Lives"; 2, Jim Meadows, WILL-AM, Urbana, "The Professor Who Made Movies Talk."

Best Hard News Feature: 1, Brian Mackey, WUIS-FM, Springfield, "Does Trump Threaten Criminal Justice Reform?"; 2, Rich Egger, WIUM-FM, Macomb, "Economic Pain of WIU Layoffs."

Best Series or Documentary: 1, Jenna Dooley, WNIJ-FM, DeKalb, "To The Brink And Back"; 2, Michelle O'Neill, WVIK-FM, Rock Island, "The Connection Between Oral Care & Health Care."

Best Investigative Report: 1, Judith Valente, WGLT-FM, Normal, "How's The Water?"

Best Use of Sound: 1, Rich Egger, WIUM-FM, Macomb, "Chainsaw Artists Creating a Buzz"; 2, Judith Valente, WGLT-FM, Normal, "Peoria Presbyterian Church Gets Jazzy."

Best Digital Presence: 1, WTAX-AM, Springfield; 2, WVIK-FM, Rock Island.

Best Newswriter: 1, Susan Stephens, WNIJ-FM, DeKalb; 2, Rick Koshko, WCMY-AM, Ottawa.

Best Reporter: 1, Jim Meadows, WILL-AM, Urbana; 2, Emily Boyer, WIUM-FM, Macomb.

Best Newscast: 1, Dave Dahl and Will Stevenson, WTAX-AM, Springfield; 2, Rick Koshko and Emily Reardon, WCMY-AM, Ottawa.

Outstanding News Operation: Will Stevenson and Staff, WTAX-AM, Springfield.

---

Winners list in TVI/Metro TV:

Best Spot News: 1, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, "Fire On Flight 383"; 2, WLS-TV, Chicago, "Police Shooting Video Released."

Best Sports Report: 1, Jeremy Ross, WBBM-TV, Chicago, "Three More Outs"; 2, Mike Bush and Tom Stasiak, KSDK-TV, St. Louis, "Buck's Challenge."

Best Light Feature: 1, Jeremy Ross and Scott Wilson, WBBM-TV, Chicago, "He Doesn't Own, He Leashes"; 2, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, "Here's Your Stolen Car!"

Best Hard News Feature: 1, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, "A Problem Teacher"; 2, WLS-TV, Chicago, "The Life And Legacy of Laquan McDonald."

Best Series or Documentary: 1, WFLD-TV, Chicago, "Dying For the High"; 2, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, "Deadly Pursuit ' Persecuciones Mortales."

Best Investigative Report: 1, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, "Code of Silence"; 2, WLS-TV, Chicago, "Betrayal of Trust."

Best Digital Presence: 1, WLS-TV, Chicago; 2, WMAQ-TV, Chicago.

Best Newswriter: 1, Mike Bush, KSDK-TV, St. Louis; 2, Jeremy Ross, WBBM-TV, Chicago.

Best Reporter: 1, Jeremy Ross, WBBM-TV, Chicago; 2, Regina Waldroup, WMAQ-TV, Chicago.

Best Newscast: 1, WMAQ-TV, Chicago; 2, WLS-TV, Chicago.

Outstanding News Operation: WLS-TV, Chicago.

---

Winners list in TVII/Local TV:

Best Spot News: 1, WREX-TV, Rockford, "Twin Tragedies: Two Teenagers Murdered in Rockford"; 2, Christina Hepner, Anthony Panicucci and Stephanie Mattan , WQAD-TV, Moline, "Cows On The Loose."

Best Sports Report: 1, Joey Donia, KWQC-TV, Davenport, "Rio, Ready for the Olympics"; 2, Greg Armstrong, WQAD-TV, Moline, "Baseball Brothers."

Best Light Feature: 1, Mike Ortiz, KWQC-TV, Davenport, "The Ambassador of Gaines St."; 2, Gary Metivier and Matt Reed, KWQC-TV, Davenport, "Dex the Superfan."

Best Hard News Feature: 1, Chris Minor and Jenny Hipskind, WQAD-TV, Moline, "Wedding Dress Lost And Found"; 2, James Stratton and Mike Ortiz, KWQC-TV, Davenport, "Miracle From McCabe's."

Best Series or Documentary: 1, Kristin Crowley and Reuben Jones, WREX-TV, Rockford, "An In-Depth Look at Rockford's Violent Crime Problem"; 2, Steve Nichols, WAND-TV, Decatur, "Illinois Made, Illinois Proud."

Best Investigative Report: 1, Kristin Crowley and Reuben Jones, WREX-TV, Rockford, "An In-Depth Look at Rockford's Violent Crime Problem"; 2, Kristin Crowley, WREX-TV, Rockford, "New Scam Devastates Local Business."

Best Videography: 1, Fran Riley and Randy Biery, KWQC-TV, Davenport, "Full Service Gas Station"; 2, Andy McKay, WQAD-TV, Moline, "Hard Not To Smile."

Best Digital Presence: 1, WQAD-TV, Moline; 2, WREX-TV, Rockford.

Best Newswriter: 1, Gary Metivier, KWQC-TV, Davenport; 2, Kristin Crowley, WREX-TV, Rockford.

Best Reporter: 1, Whitney Martin, WIFR-TV, Rockford; 2, Doug Wolfe, WAND-TV, Decatur.

Best Newscast: 1, WGEM-TV, Quincy; 2, WREX-TV, Rockford.

Outstanding News Operation: WREX-TV, Rockford.



