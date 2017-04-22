World War II diary includes entries about Mankato POW

MANKATO, Minn. John D. Lukacs recently was reading a war diary for research when he noticed the name Linus Schramski popping up in entries written by a fellow POW.
The documentary filmmaker was on his computer doing research on Schramski when he found The Free Press (http://bit.ly/2oKkXkA ) article about a scrapbook kept by the family of the World War II soldier as a way to better understand his experiences as a prisoner and a survivor of the Bataan Death March in 1942.
Lukacs decided to reach out to Schramski's widow and two daughters, who live in Mankato.
His widow three years ago told The Free Press that when the subject of prison camps came up in conversations, Schramski kept his comments brief. Vivian (Schramski) Borak said when the second lieutenant returned home, he seldom spoke about what it had been like to be captured by the Japanese.
"If he was asked about something (relating to his war experiences), all he would say was, 'Yes, that happened.'"
Borak was again interviewed a few days after Lukacs contacted family members and shortly after the 75th anniversary of the start of the Bataan Death March.
"Actually, the ninth of April is always observed by my family," she said.
Borak appreciated Lukacs' efforts and she's grateful to have some blanks filled in Schramski's story.
"I am happy my daughters have a way to get the facts — the diary, letters, the books, the newspaper articles."
Mary Brose remembers her father as a gentle and humble man. She said he was being protective when he refrained from giving details about being a POW.
"He would always sideline us."
Schramski would tell his girls how he'd place a banana in a coffee can that had a hole cut into it, then wait for a monkey to get its arm stuck when making a grab for the fruit. He left out one detail — the monkey became a meal for hungry prisoners.
A scrapbook project years ago had sparked a renewed interest in her father's story for Terry Kruse, who also began delving into the history of POW camps in the Philippines.
"I wanted to find out what really happened," she said.
Kruse's history book collection includes several about the war in the Philippines, including two with references to Schramski. Another includes a black-and-white photo of him in a hospital bed.
Wounds he suffered when hit by shrapnel and health problems that resulted from imprisonment contributed to Schramski's death at age 47. Brose was 16 and Kruse was 11 when their father died in November 1963.
Linus Schramski was a graduate of Loyola High School who enlisted in the military in 1938. His parents, Leo and Florence Schramski, were living on Rock Street when they were informed their son was a prisoner of the Japanese.
His mother used a large cloth-covered book to store the 1943 news clipping about her son's capture, the short and heavily censored notes he sent during the 3 1/2 years he was in prison camps, and all the correspondence and military memorabilia about him.
"My grandmother Florence was so anxious to get any word — like any mother would," Brose said.
She began reorganizing her late grandmother's scrapbook several years ago.
"Things had gotten pretty raggedy," she said. The 18-inch by 24-inch scrapbook now has a revamped cover page and title "A Survivor's Story." Brose also took measures to prevent further deterioration of its fragile contents, regluing the photographs on acid-free paper, putting the letters in chronological order and labeling the book's pages.
Nothing particularly earth-shattering had been written about Schramski in the diary found by Lukacs. His documentary's primary focus is a captured unit commander, Lt. Col. Ed Dyess.
"Still, I thought his kin might be interested in what Linus was doing 75 years ago right about now."
April 9 was the 75th anniversary of the start of the Bataan March in which POWs were forced to walk for days through jungle terrain in the Phillippines. A thousand U.S. soldiers died trying to get there.
"While Schramski's unit is mentioned quite a bit throughout my film, he isn't directly," Lukacs said.
"But there are a considerable amount of Minnesota connections to the Death March and Dyess stories. One of the 11 escapees who participated in the breakout with Dyess was from Ironton."
"I had a ton of material that I couldn't fit into the book and film, so I'm trying to use it now."
Lukacs has been publishing daily updates on his book's Facebook page regarding Dyess, his men and the other "Defenders of Bataan."
