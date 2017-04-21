Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Greece's tireless king of slapstick comedy dies at 66

The Associated Press

Posted 2:33pm on Friday, Apr. 21, 2017

ATHENS, Greece Stathis Psaltis, the gaunt, hyperactive Greek actor who gained a large following starring in dozens of low-budget comedy movies, has died in an Athens hospital. He was 66.

A statement from the state-run Agios Savvas hospital said Psaltis died Friday after being hospitalized five weeks ago for cancer treatment.

Psaltis churned out as many as four movies a year at the peak of his career in the mid-1980s, when the quality of Greece's film industry was in decline.

Fellow actors praised him Friday as a generous and talented colleague, whose standout performances in the theater and cinema never reached a wider audience.

He is survived by his wife, Christina, and daughter, Maria. He is scheduled to be buried in Athens on Monday.



