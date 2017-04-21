Robert De Niro to receive honorary degree from Brown

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Robert De Niro is among six people scheduled to receive honorary degrees at Brown University's commencement exercises this spring.

The Ivy League school announced Friday the Oscar-winning actor is being celebrated "for the intensity he brings to each performance."

De Niro, who won Academy Awards in 1975 for "The Godfather: Part II" and in 1981 for "Raging Bull" will receive a doctor of fine arts degree during the school's 249th commencement on May 28. He's been nominated for Oscars five other times.

Others scheduled to receive honorary degrees are rapper and actor Daveed Diggs; teacher Donald Hood; businesswoman Indra Nooyi; business executive Richard Parsons; and poet Rosmarie Waldrop.

Brown does not bring in a keynote speaker for commencement, instead reserving that honor for members of the graduating class.



