Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

North Dakota OKs bill allowing 'student-initiated prayer'

The Associated Press

Posted 12:13pm on Friday, Apr. 21, 2017

BISMARCK, N.D. North Dakota legislators have endorsed a measure that says students can't be prohibited from participating in any "student-initiated prayer" at a public or nonpublic school.

The Senate unanimously passed the measure Friday, following House approval a day earlier.

Backers say it's in response to a prayer not being allowed to be broadcast over the public address system at a football game two years ago between two Roman Catholic high schools. Because it was a playoff game, it was overseen by the state high school association, which didn't allow the pre-game prayer to be broadcast based on a 2000 Supreme Court decision.

The legislation doesn't address broadcasting a prayer, and high school association spokesman Brian Bubach says the bill won't change the group from barring prayer over a loudspeaker.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me