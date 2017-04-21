Ex-Harris County investigator gets probation in theft case

HOUSTON An ex-Harris County district attorney's office investigator must serve five years' probation and repay $157,000 in an evidence theft case involving rare comic books.
The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2oc5WLp ) reported Thursday that a federal judge sentenced Lonnie Blevins, who pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen goods. Prosecutors say Blevins sold some of the more than $1 million in collectibles at trade shows in San Antonio and Chicago.
Blevins testified against ex-partner Dustin Deutsch, also formerly an investigator with the DA's office. Deutsch was convicted in state court of theft by a public servant and received five years in prison.
Officials say the items were among evidence against a man later convicted of embezzling from a company. Restitution goes to the company and to dealers who bought stolen items from Blevins.